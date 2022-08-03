QPR ready to abandon chase for Championship star in favour of Chelsea swoop

QPR are ready to call it a day on their pursuit of Millwall’s Danny McNamara and turn their attention to Chelsea talent Dujon Sterling, West London Sport has reported.

QPR have been heavily linked with McNamara this summer, though Millwall have stood firm in their bid to keep him at The Den.

It was said in the second half of last month that the R’s were ready to up their offer for the 23-year-old, but nothing has materialised while Gary Rowett has stressed his desire for the right-sided star to pen a new deal in South London.

Amid Michael Beale’s search for a new right-sided full-back/wing-back, Chelsea man Dujon Sterling has also been linked.

Now, as per West London Sport, QPR are ready to bring an end to their pursuit of McNamara and will not turn their focus to the Chelsea academy graduate instead.

The report states a loan with a view to buy deal is the probable option as the R’s ramp up their chase for another option on the right

A solid option for the R’s…

If Sterling is being viewed as the primary target amid Millwall’s resilience regarding McNamara, then he’s certainly a solid option.

He made a good impression with Blackpool last season and after previous spells with Coventry City and Wigan Athletic, he’s certainly capable of playing at a good level in the Championship.

His ability to play either as a wing-back or full-back gives Beale the tactical versatility to change around his system if he wants to as well, something that could come in handy over the course of the season.

It remains to be seen if QPR’s interest in Sterling materialises into a concrete move, but it would certainly be a smart addition for the club.