QPR considering swoop for 30-y/o after Derby County exit

Nathan Byrne is an ‘option’ for QPR after his exit from Derby County, reports West London Sport.

Byrne, 30, is looking for a club after recently leaving Derby County.

The 30-year-old right-back spent two seasons at Pride Park and in each of his two Championship campaigns with the Rams, he made 41 league appearances.

He was an important player throughout last season. Now though, the one-time Brentford man is on QPR’s radar as manager Michael Beale looks for options at right-back.

It comes after the R’s have had difficulties pursuing Millwall’s Dan McNamara, with West London Sport saying that QPR are ready to pull the plug on their pursuit of the Irishman.

Byrne did not feature for Derby County in pre-season, having ‘exercised his right under the Transfer of Undertakings’ to leave the club upon the completion of their takeover at the start of July.

A solid option…

QPR are in need of a right-back. Osman Kakay is the club’s only natural right-back as things stand, following the summer departure of Moses Odubajo.

Byrne would bring a degree of experience to a QPR side that has a lot of younger players in its ranks, and a few players with little Championship experience too.

He’s a dynamic right-back who can operate in more of a wing-back position too, making him ideal for Beale’s flexible style of play.

He’s already been linked with Championship clubs this summer, with Millwall and Stoke City having been mentioned previously, and West London Sport say that QPR are moving for Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling anyway.

But Byrne is an option and a solid one at that.

QPR return to action v Middlesbrough this weekend.