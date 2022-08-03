Positive Middlesbrough transfer update emerges ahead of QPR clash

Middlesbrough are closing in on a number of signings and are hopeful deals will be completed in time for the players to face QPR on Saturday, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have made five signings so far this summer and are looking to strengthen further before the transfer deadline next month.

Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts have aided their problems in goal; Darragh Lenihan has replaced Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier at centre-back; Ryan Giles has come in to play as first-choice at left wing-back following Marc Bola’s injury struggles, and Marcus Forss will provide competition for places up front.

But manager Chris Wilder wants a left-sided centre-back and another two strikers, whilst they may need to replace Marcus Tavernier who joined Bournemouth last week.

The Northern Echo state that Middlesbrough are close to multiple signings and they hope they will be registered in time to play against QPR this weekend, whilst the same report also claims a deal is ‘in the pipeline’ for Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz.

Middlesbrough are short of options in a few positions and so the transfer update is positive. To have a number of signings close and the club hopeful of deals being completed by the weekend will put them in a better position going into the game with QPR and for the season.

A centre-back, a midfielder and at least one striker are needed for Boro to really stake their claim for a place in the division’s top-six. They narrowly missed out last season and so will be looking to break into the play-off pack at the very least this time around.

The update on Muniz is also a positive one. The lack of strikers is a huge problem for the Teessiders and Wilder doesn’t look to trust those at his disposal currently. Muniz has Championship experience having won the title with Fulham earlier this year and so would be a welcome addition to the ranks if a deal can be finalised.