Opinion: Bruce can add long-term solution to West Brom spine with ambitious move for Leicester City man

West Brom have recently been linked with an ambitious move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Steve Bruce lost a key player in Sam Johnstone last summer. The England man headed for Crystal Palace on a free transfer and David Button was the man in between the sticks for West Brom in the opening game v Middlesbrough last weekend.

Alex Palmer was named on the bench, with Josh Griffiths having headed out on loan. It leaves Bruce with two goalkeepers who, in fairness, don’t have a tonne of Championship experience between them (Button obviously having more) and it also leaves Bruce with a potential problem position going into the new season.

Improvements needed…

Button is a steady goalkeeper. Bruce wouldn’t have entrusted him with the no.1 spot on Saturday if he didn’t think he was a decent shot-stopper, but if the Baggies want to earn promotion or at least start building towards promotion, then they need to have a top-class goalkeeper in place.

They’ve made some signings of a similar ilk in John Swift and Jed Wallace this summer, and Okay Yokuslu too. But the Baggies could do with a solid no.1 to really add to the spine of the side, and Iversen would be perfect.

He’s set to be given the chance to vie for the no.1 jersey at Leicester City and so a move away from the club might not materialise this summer. But, West Brom need to be ambitious in the transfer market, and they need to sign players with Premier League pedigree if they’re to eventually get there.

Iversen was fantastic for Preston North End last season – he’s got every attribute you’d want in a top goalkeeper and he looked to be close to a Championship move earlier in the summer, when the likes of Preston and Middlesbrough were linked.

It remains an ambitious move for West Brom, but if they can pull of a move for Iversen then it will be a huge statement of intent and a huge stepping stone towards the Premier League.