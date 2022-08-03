Opinion: Beale can complete QPR back-line with swoop for electric Chelsea man

QPR opened their Championship campaign away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, marking the start of life under Michael Beale.

But it wasn’t the dream start that Beale would’ve been hoping for. His side lost 1-0 in what was a close-fought game, but there’s still positives for QPR to take into their first home fixture of the season v Middlesbrough this weekend.

A big issue for the R’s last season was the defence. Throughout Mark Warburton’s three years at the helm, QPR were defensively frail, but Beale has worked hard to combat that over the summer by bringing in the likes of Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter.

The pair started in a back-four v Blackburn, with Paal at left-back, Clarke-Salter alongside Rob Dickie in the middle and Osman Kakay at right-back.

Paal’s arrival seemingly plugs the left-back void that’s been open for a few years now. But a new void has opened up at right-back.

Kakay is Beale’s only option at right-back. QPR have been working on a deal to sign Millwall’s Dan McNamara but West London Sport now say that QPR are ready to end that pursuit, and work on a deal for Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling.

Sterling to complete QPR’s back-line…

Sterling is known to Beale from his time working at Chelsea. The Englishman has spent time out on loan in the past with Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and last season Blackpool, where he racked up 24 Championship outings.

He performed well with the Seasiders. But playing in a more fluid and attacking team like QPR could suit him much more – Paal’s arrival at left-back signals Beale’s intentions to let his full-backs press on, and Sterling suits that mould.

Clarke-Salter and Dickie looks like a steady partnership and it looks like the partnership that Beale will opt for whenever possible this season.

Kakay is a useful player but he’s not quite at the level required, so a right-back is certainly needed this summer, and Sterling’s arrival would make for a really balanced and quality back-line for the R’s, which will allow them to press on and attack games.

Up next for the R’s is a home game v Middlesbrough this weekend.