Middlesbrough see big money bid rejected for Eredivisie forward

Middlesbrough have had a seven-figure bid turned down for Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, according to Norwegian publication Nettavisen.

Despite having completed the signing of Marcus Forss from Brentford last week, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is in the market to sign another two strikers this summer. They have been linked to the likes of Rodrigo Muniz (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 28.07.22, 11:23) from Fulham, Real Mallorca’s Matthew Hoppe and now Strand Larsen in recent weeks.

The Teessiders had reportedly placed an offer of over 100 million NOK (around £8m) for the Norway international, but this has been outright rejected by Groningen.

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals and registered two assists in 27 starts in all competitions last season and Boro will be hoping he can be the answer to their goalscoring woes.

Wilder currently has Forss, Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn at his disposal, yet they are willing to listen to offers to three of them. Watmore and Akpom will be allowed to leave permanently, whilst Coburn will be loaned out, but only if they can find replacements for the trio.

A strong acquisition if they can get the deal done…

Strand Larsen’s goalscoring record in the top flight in the Netherlands is impressive and so he could be a solid addition to the Boro ranks. Their lack of options in forward areas is a cause for concern and so Strand Larsen’s acquisition would ease these concerns.

Middlesbrough’s forward line could look very different at the end of the window, with incomings and outgoings expected.

This looks to be the last piece of the puzzle in getting the squad to where Wilder wants it to be, and a powerful striker like Strand Larsen could fire them up the table and into the top six.

However, given the Boro boss’ recent comments about FFP, it would raise some eyebrows to see Middlesbrough splash over £8m on a player this summer. But, they do have funds available after the big money sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier and so it can’t be ruled out completely.