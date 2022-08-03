Leam Richardson makes Wigan Athletic transfer claim with deadline day a few weeks away

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has revealed he wants to add further reinforcements to his squad before the September 1st deadline, whilst speaking to Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic are back in the Championship following their League One title-winning campaign last time around.

The Tics built a squad that took League One by storm and they were able to regain their Championship status after being relegated.

Last summer, Wigan Athletic wasted no time in bringing in players to aid their chances in League One. They spent good money and added around 20 senior players to their ranks. This time around their summer has been more subdued and it appears they are majorly trusting their squad of last year, only adding one senior player in Ryan Nyambe so far.

Manager Richardson insists his squad isn’t complete yet and there are still deals to be done, he told Wigan Today:

“I think we’ve got to add to the squad. The challenge in the Championship, it’s certainly – in my opinion – one of most competitive leagues in the world.

“To go in there, you have to have healthy numbers, and a good quality of player, if you want to make those kinds of steps forward.”

These are positive comments for supporters who are doubtful their squad is capable of meeting the tough demands of the Championship, but with less than a month of the window left, some activity needs to materialise soon.

A positive team spirit…

The 2022/23 Championship roster looks more competitive than it has been for a long time.

A good quality squad will always help, but that’s not to say that a positive dressing room atmosphere can’t be a key to success and that could be what Richardson is aiming for.

The squad he currently has at his disposal has just won a league title so their confidence should be sky high, but if Richardson hasn’t got the funds available to him to properly reinforce the squad then he will have to rely on this atmosphere to get him through the season.

However, mentality can only go so far and at the end of the day, you need enough quality on the pitch to give you a chance when the whistle is blown.

Wigan Athletic will hope to get their first three points of the season this weekend against newly-relegated Norwich City at Carrow Road.