League Two boss comments on £200,000 star’s situation amid Bristol Rovers bid

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has insisted he is under no pressure to sell players amid Bristol Rovers’ interest in midfielder Luke McCormick.

Bristol Rovers first recruited McCormick on loan from Chelsea for the 2020/21 campaign.

He managed six goals and two assists in 42 outings for the Gas before being snapped up by AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer last summer. The 23-year-old has impressed with the Dons since too, netting eight goals and laying on nine assists in 47 appearances, though his efforts weren’t enough to stave off relegation.

Bristol Rovers have been linked with a reunion swoop and McCormick was left out of the Dons’ opening day clash with Gillingham, only heightening speculation around his future.

However, Bristol Live have said the Gas have already failed with their first bid f0r the midfielder, who is valued at £200,000.

The claims emerge during their coverage of Jackson’s quotes on McCormick’s situation, during which the AFC Wimbledon boss told the South London Press that while there is interest in the former Chelsea talent, he is under no pressure to sell. Here’s what he said:

“There is no pressure for us to sell any of our players.

“I’m not under any pressure as a manager to sell any players or to play any players – I’m being given the freedom to manage it how I see fit. Football is football, and everyone has a valuation and number – your decision process goes from there.

“At the moment, there is no decision to make.”

A tricky situation?

Jackson is clear in his stance over the McCormick saga, though with the midfielder said to be keen on leaving the club, the situation could be dragged on over the remainder of the window.

There’s no doubt he’s a League One quality player and he’d be a popular addition at the Memorial Stadium. However, if the Dons are able to stand firm, he could be a real star in League Two.

Bristol Rovers will still hold hope of a reunion for the Bury St. Edmunds native, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck before the window slams shut at the start of next month.