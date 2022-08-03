Latest Middlesbrough news: Boro see big-money bid rejected, update on Hull City transfer pursuit + more

Middlesbrough seem to have had a busy week so far, with plenty of transfer new and rumours coming to light.

The main story being that Middlesbrough have seen a big money move for Norway striker Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected.

Reports coming out of Europe say that Middlesbrough have seen a bid of around £8million for the Groningen striker rejected, but it remains unclear whether they’ll make another bid.

Another striker linked with a move to the Riverside is Real Mallorca’s Matthew Hoppe.

It’s now being reported that Boro are yet to finalise a fee for the USMNT striker, who has six caps for the USA national side.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough seem to have failed in their pursuit of Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves.

The Englishman has been linked with Middlesbrough throughout the summer but a recent report from HullLive revealed that Boro have had an offer worth around £5million knocked back.

HullLive also say that Boro will now turn their attentions elsewhere.

Lastly, Boro boss Chris Wilder has provided a fitness update on attacking duo Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore.

He told The Northern Echo after the pair were brought off after an hour of the draw v West Brom last weekend:

“Same as Duncan, after not completing much of pre-season. He [Akpom] missed most of the games and Duncan was the same because he has a slight issue at times that requires him to be pulled out of training.

“We’ll always know with Duncan that that’s there and that’s how it is. He hasn’t completed 90 minutes for us in my time, although I do know I often change it around.”

Middlesbrough then look ready to splash some cash after their sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier this summer, but so far they’re not making much progress in the transfer market.

There’s still plenty of time but Wilder won’t want to be rushed into making a hasty signing right at the death this month.

Up next for Boro is a trip to QPR in the Championship on Saturday.