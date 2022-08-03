Key Peterborough United figure responds to reported Portsmouth interest in key winger

Ward, 26, featured in Peterborough United’s opening game against Cheltenham Town.

The versatile wide-man got two assists after coming on at half-time, playing a key role in their comeback win. He spent last season in the Championship with the Posh where he made 38 league appearances and assisted three times throughout.

Danny Cowley has had a lot of work to do to his Pompey squad this summer and whilst things are starting to come together, there are still improvements to be made. Cowley appears to be turning his attention to his League One rivals in hope that he can pry Ward away from Grant McCann this summer. Reporter Crook revealed last night:

Understand #Pompey are looking to continue their summer recruitment drive with a possible move for #PUFC wide-man Joe Ward. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 2, 2022

However, despite this report, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner MacAnthony gave a pretty blunt response when asked to confirm whether this rumour was true, going on to claim Ward would sign a new deal this season…

Relax. He will be signing new deal this season. Posh is his home 😝 https://t.co/CtdAsLXjv8 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) August 2, 2022

Weakening the rivals…

Both teams will be hopeful of a promotion push this year.

Pompey have lingered in the third tier for far too long, whilst Peterborough United failed to make their Championship position stick.

Ward would be a quality addition, but Pompey haven’t been too swift with their signings so far this summer and with MacAnthony making his stance on the winger’s future clear, they could have some work to do if they really want to strike a deal this summer.

Peterborough United and Portsmouth clash just after deadline day, so it’ll be interesting to see which side he’s representing at that stage.