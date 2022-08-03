Josh Bowler latest: Pending Arsenal exit could hand Nottingham Forest major boost in pursuit of Blackpool ace

Blackpool’s summer transfer window has been a subdued one so far, but it looks to be coming to life as the season gets underway.

Blackpool enjoyed a winning start to their 2022/23 Championship campaign. They hosted and beat Reading 1-0 in Michael Appleton’s first game in charge, with a tough trip to Stoke City on this weekend’s agenda.

And on this month’s agenda, Blackpool will surely be hoping for some more new signings to aid their 2022/23 campaign, with one Charlie Patino looking set to join.

Reports have emerged this morning claiming that Arsenal prospect Patino is heading to Blackpool on a season-long loan deal and, whilst the move is of course a positive one for the Seasiders, it could signal something else.

Patino in – Bowler out?

Josh Bowler is Blackpool’s current source of creativity and flair in the final third. This summer, he’s once again been linked with a move away, and once again it’s Nottingham Forest who seem the most keen.

He’s a very similar player to Patino in that he can provide coverage in the no.10 area or on either flank, he can dribble the ball forward, create goal-scoring opportunities and so on, so Patino’s arrival could signal Bowler’s potential Blackpool departure.

The Sun revealed last week that Nottingham Forest remain keen on Bowler and that the Blackpool man is ‘hoping’ the Reds come in with an offer this summer, and hand him a Premier League lifeline.

Bournemouth are also keen, as per The Sun’s report, whilst Blackburn Rovers have also been mentioned.

When we put the pieces together – Patino heading to Blackpool just days after Forest’s interest in Bowler is reinstated – it could suggest that a classic transfer ‘knock-on’ is about to happen.

Bowler’s potential departure would of course be a huge loss for the Seasiders but, if they can claim some cash back on him then they could use it to bolster other areas of the pitch, with Patino hopefully filling Bowler’s boots should he move on.