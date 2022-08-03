‘I really want him to stay’ – Gary Rowett addresses Millwall ace’s contract situation amid rival interest

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has reiterated his desire to see Danny McNamara sign a new deal at The Den after a summer of speculation surrounding his future.

QPR have been heavily linked with McNamara over the course of the summer transfer window.

It was said in the second half of last month that the R’s were plotting a significantly improved bid for the right-sided Millwall star after seeing previous bids rejected.

The 23-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his contract at The Den and as it stands, a new contract is yet to be penned.

McNamara was back in action in the Lions’ Carabao Cup defeat to Cambridge United on Tuesday night after remaining an unused substitute against Stoke City on the opening day, and following the game, Rowett addressed the academy graduate’s contract situation.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett stressed his desire to see McNamara sign a new deal and stay in South London, saying:

“It’s very very simple where we are.

“I would really like Danny to sign a new contract and settle down. Obviously, it’s not a particularly great situation for him to be in, but I can’t decide what happens next.

“I’ve got no problem with Danny. He’s a great lad, I really want him to stay at the football club. But sometimes situations happen that make it difficult. What I’ve got to do at that point is to do the right thing for the team and make sure that I pick a team that’s fully focussed.

“I’m not saying Danny isn’t, but he’s in a situation where we would like him to sign a new deal.”

Can the Lions hold onto McNamara?

It would certainly be a blow to lose McNamara this summer, especially to a Championship rival.

It’s clear that Rowett is determined to see him commit his future to the club though. If a contract goes unsigned, Millwall will be at risk of losing the defender for nothing at the end of this season or on the cheap in January.

The longer a deal is unsigned, surely QPR’s hope of striking a deal will only grow. It remains to be seen if the R’s do up their offer for the Sidcup-born ace though as Michale Beale looks to further bolster his ranks before the window slams shut on September 1st.