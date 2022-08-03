Forest Green Rovers targeting loan deal for Newcastle United starlet

The 20-year-old has played his part in pre-season for Newcastle United and has impressed Magpies boss Eddie Howe. Now they are looking to loan out the left-back and there are several suitors in the EFL.

Forest Green Rovers are the only side named in the report from Football Insider, yet they do face competition for the youngster’s signature this summer.

The League One side played Kyle McAllister on the left side in their season opener against Bristol Rovers last weekend, whilst Jacob Jones provided back-up from the subs bench.

Manager Ian Burchnall has brought in nine players already this summer, but is looking for further reinforcements to help his team’s chances of finishing as high as possible after securing promotion from League Two last time out.

A coup for Forest Green Rovers…

Rovers have already made some shrewd signings during the transfer window and Bondswell would be another. Securing a deal would give them another option down the left-hand side, and something different to what is already at Burchnall’s disposal.

He is highly regarded at his current club Newcastle United and has plenty of potential, because of this signing the player would be a huge coup for the third-tier side if they could secure the move.

Bondswell has been given a chance in pre-season and has stood out for the Magpies and so a move away from St. James’ Park will be beneficial for the player to get regular playing time under his belt. Whether that is at Forest Green Rovers though, remains to be seen.