Five PL youngsters West Brom should sign on loan this month including Leeds United starlet

West Brom began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough, with both sides tipped to be fighting at the top of the table come next May.

West Brom saw two new recruits combine for their equaliser, with Jed Wallace squaring it to Jonathan Swift, who duly fired home.

However, the Baggies could yet do with some more new additions, with Birmingham Live stating that Steve Bruce is keen to add a full-back and another forward to his ranks before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

With less than a month left in the window, we look at five Premier League youngsters West Brom should consider loaning in…

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

It remains unknown whether Bruce would prefer and left-back or a right-back, but that wouldn’t be an issue with Drameh given that he can play both.

The 20-year-old was a huge hit on loan with Cardiff City last season and if he isn’t part of Jesse Marsch’s plans just yet, West Brom should certainly look at making a swoop.

Niels Nkounkou – Everton

Nkounkou would be a smart addition on the left given that he can play as either a full-back or wing-back.

He is still waiting on his breakthrough at Goodison Park but after a campaign on loan in Belgian’s top-tier, he has a solid base of experience at a high level and could be solid competition for Conor Townsend.

Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton

Although it isn’t said that a centre-back is one Bruce’s shortlist, van Hecke would certainly be one worth adding if the opportunity arose.

The Baggies and the Seagulls have done business before, with Matt Clarke spending a strong spell at The Hawthorns last season, and recent Blackburn Rovers loan favourite van Hecke could enjoy a similar level of success.

Liam Delap – Manchester City

As a forward, Delap is one of the most promising talents on the books at Manchester City.

He has long been knocking on Pep Guardiola’s first-team door and a loan stint could be perfect for him to continue his development and prove himself to the City boss. However, Stoke City have been heavily linked, so there might not be a chance to move for the young star.

Evan Ferguson – Brighton

Another option at the top of the pitch that could be worth looking at is Brighton’s highly-touted 17-year-old Ferguson.

The Irish talent is still very raw at such a young age and it could be beneficial for him to spend time at a lower level or in youth football for a little longer. However, after managing 10 goals in 24 games last season and with four first-team appearances to his name, Ferguson could be an intriguing option.