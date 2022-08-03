Five PL youngsters Sheffield Wednesday should sign on loan this month including Aston Villa talent

Sheffield Wednesday started their season off with a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth and expectations are high at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has made some impressive signings this summer.

They’ve added a good balance of seasoned League One stars and promising players for years to come, but some more additions could be welcome. It has been said another central defender could be eyed, while a pacy forward is also said to be on Moore’s shopping list.

With that in mind, here are five Premier League youngsters Sheffield Wednesday should look at with less than a month left before deadline day…

Sonny Perkins – Leeds United

Perkins’ pace and versatility could make him a smart loan recruit for Sheffield Wednesday.

He has just moved to Leeds United after his West Ham deal came to an end earlier this summer and he could benefit from a temporary stint in the Football League as he looks forward to a bright future in the game.

Caleb Chukwuemeka – Aston Villa

Chukwuemeka, the older brother of Chelsea-bound Carney, admittedly struggled on loan with Livingston last season.

However, he too possesses the pace that Moore’s attack desires and standing at 190cm, he’s an aerial threat too. He could be a real nuisance off the bench or to complement one of Lee Gregory or Michael Smith if given the chance to impress at Hillsborough.

Lewis Dobbin – Everton

Dobbin has already been on the first-team radar at Everton and it seems the right time for him to head out on loan and pick up first-team game time on a regular basis.

Derby County have already been linked with the forward, who can play out on the left or through the middle. However, it could be worth looking into for Wednesday as they search another option up top.

Finley Burns – Manchester City

Similarly to the earlier mentioned Chukwuemeka, Burns spent time out on loan last season but it didn’t go quite as hoped.

He linked up with Swansea City for the second half of last season but it seemed a little too soon for him to be making the step up to the Championship. However, he remains a highly-touted prospect and a spell in League One could be more beneficial for his development, making him an option worth considering for the Owls.

Kerr Smith – Aston Villa

Last but not least is Scottish youth international Smith, who looks to have a really bright future in the game.

Playing as either a centre-back or right-back, the 17-year-old is already a regular part of Aston Villa’s U21s and he played 12 times for Dundee United’s first-team before his winter move to Villa Park. The Montrose-born starlet is on the right path to Steven Gerrard’s senior side but a loan spell with Wednesday could really help him kick on before making that step up in the years to come.