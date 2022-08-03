Five PL youngsters QPR should sign on loan this month including Manchester United talent

QPR’s season started off with a disappointing 1-0 loss away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but hopes remain high that Michael Beale’s first season in charge will be a positive one.

Many expected QPR to make easy work of a Blackburn Rovers side who had a quiet summer in the transfer market, but the Lancashire side came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

It’s still very early days for Beale and his new-look QPR side though and there’s still a few more weeks left in the transfer window too.

Here we look at five Premier League youngsters that QPR should consider taking in on loan this month…

Tahith Chong – Manchester United

The Dutchman started last season on loan with Birmingham City. He immediately impressed with his pace and forward-runs, but he soon picked up an injury which thwarted his campaign.

Now back at United, he’s been playing in pre-season, but Erik ten Hag will surely consider another loan move for the 22-year-old.

Conor Coventry – West Ham

QPR could do with a defensive midfielder with a bit of steel following Dom Ball’s summer exit, and Coventry might be the perfect man to fill that role.

He spent time with both Peterborough United and MK Dons last season and has been a prominent feature in West Ham’s pre season, but again, this is a player who’ll surely be loaned out again at the end of this month.

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

Another position that QPR could do with bolstering is right-back. Osman Kakay is the club’s only right-back but Leeds United’s Drameh looks set to be available this summer, with Swansea City long-term admirers of his.

Th 20-year-old featured 22 times in the Championship on loan at Cardiff City last season, assisting three times.

Luke Plange – Crystal Palace

Perhaps what QPR most need this month is a striker. Plange left Derby County for Crystal Palace midway through last season, before returning to the club on loan.

He didn’t score bags of goals last season but his potential was there for all to see – he’s a powerful, young striker and given the right supply, he could be a prolific name in the Championship.

Rodrigo Muniz – Fulham

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Middlesbrough in recent weeks. Boro are desperate for a new striker but they can’t seem to close a deal for Muniz as things stand, and QPR could be the ideal club to swoop in and squander that deal.

He’s an athletic striker and playing in a fast-paced QPR side could suit him down to the ground.