Five PL youngsters Derby County should sign on loan this month including Arsenal starlet

Derby County got off to a winning start to life in League One at the weekend, defeating Oxford United 1-0 at Pride Park.

Derby County’s interim boss Liam Rosenior fielded an almost completely new team to the one that finished last season too. Max Bird, Jason Knight, Curtis Davies and Eiran Cashin were the only players in the starting XI that were at the club last season.

The rebuild has been a much-needed one, but there are arguably some places that still need bolstering. More options at striker, another new right-back and a left-winger could be worth adding.

With that in mind, here are five Premier League youngsters Derby County should look to loan in this month…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi looks ready for a shot at a senior level and given that there isn’t a natural left-sided winger in Rosenior’s ranks, he could be a really strong loan addition for the Rams.

The 19-year-old has starred at both U18 and U21 level before but there has been other interest in his services reported, so Derby County may have to fight for his signature if they were to pursue a move.

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

Another left-footed winger is Norwegian talent Bobb.

Oslo-born Bobb can play anywhere across the front three and managed an impressive eight goals and 12 assists in 34 games last season. He’s another intriguing talent with a bright future and his versatility and exuberance could be of great value in Rosenior’s attack.

Mason Burstow – Chelsea

Some fans may be aware of Burstow after his breakthrough season with Charlton Athletic last year. He earned a move to Stamford Bridge in January before returning to the Addicks for the rest of the campaign, ultimately managing six goals and three assists in 23 outings.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea have planned for him, but he has already proven his ability in League One, making him a decent loan target for the Rams.

Brad Young – Aston Villa

Young struggled to impress on loan with Carlisle United but he has the speed and physical attributes to be an issue in the Football League.

His record for Villa’s U18s and U23s proves he knows where the goal is and Rosenior is well-versed in getting the best out of youngsters. A successful spell with Derby County could be a real confidence booster after a difficult League Two stint.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy – Arsenal

Norton-Cuffy was a huge hit on loan with Lincoln City last year and with Kwaku Oduroh the only natural right-back at Pride Park, he could be a real star for the Rams.

The England U19 international’s physicality and willingness to bomb up and down the right could make him a popular figure among supporters and after a strong spell with the Imps, it could be best for him to maintain the momentum he has built up by spending another spell on loan in League One.