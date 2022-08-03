Five PL youngsters Blackburn Rovers should sign on loan this month including Chelsea prodigy

Blackburn Rovers started the Jon Dahl Tomasson era with an opening day with over QPR thanks to new captain Lewis Travis’ belting long-range strike.

Blackburn Rovers only fielded one new signing though after a pretty slow summer window to date.

Callum Brittain was the lone new addition on the pitch, although Sammie Szmodics and Tyler Morton (loan) have now both arrived at Ewood Park. There are still shortages to address though, with options limited at centre-back especially.

With less than a month of the window left, we look at five Premier League youngsters Blackburn Rovers should look to sign on loan.

Xavier Mbuyamba – Chelsea

Former Barcelona starlet Mbuyamba looks a really promising talent for the future and it could be the perfect time for him to head out on loan.

The 20-year-old is now in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and a strong loan stint could be just what he needs to prove that he’s ready for first-team football and deserves a new contract.

Sepp van den Berg – Liverpool

Van den Berg is a player Blackburn Rovers fans may well be aware of after his impressive stint with Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

The Dutchman flourished at Deepdale and arguably, it’s time for him to be tested at a higher level. However, Rovers have already done business with Liverpool in recruiting Morton this summer and it’s clear they trust the Championship side with their talented youngsters, so it could be a move worth looking into.

Di’Shon Bernard – Manchester United

Bernard is another promising Premier League youngster to have already impressed in the Championship. He performed well with Hull City last season and although a permanent move was speculated about, it hasn’t materialised at this point.

The 21-year-old could be a decent option at the heart of defence and he can operate as a right-back if needs be too.

James Hill – Bournemouth

Hill earned his move to Bournemouth after catching the eye with Fleetwood Town and given his international recognition and some of the previous interest in his services, there can be no doubt about his promise.

He could benefit from a Championship stint, but it remains to be seen what Scott Parker has planned for him this season.

Julio Enciso – Brighton

Admittedly, this would be an optimistic one, but what a signing it would be.

Brighton reportedly paid around £9.5m plus add-ons to sign 18-year-old Enciso from Paraguayan side CL Asuncion this summer and has already impressed at a high level. He may well already have a role to play in the Seagulls’ first-team, but if not, a cheeky loan enquiry could have huge rewards for Blackburn Rovers.