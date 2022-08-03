Everton’s stance on Sunderland target Broadhead might have changed after latest development

Everton have offered Sunderland target Nathan Broadhead a new contract in the latest twist in this transfer saga, as per The Athletic.

Broadhead, 24, had a successful loan spell with Sunderland last season.

Featuring in 20 League One appearances, his ten league goals helped the Black Cats to promotion at the fourth time of asking.

The Welsh forward proved a hit among supporters but unfortunately, injuries hampered his season and limited his contributions last time out.

Despite this, Sunderland were keen to resign Broadhead from Everton this summer and talks were held regarding a deal. However, now it appears the Toffees are set to offer Broadhead a new contract which would take the possibility of a permanent transfer to Sunderland off the table.

This recent update has now left the deal in jeopardy as it’s unknown whether Sunderland will want another loan deal.

What’s best for Broadhead?

The 24-year-old has to do what’s best for him and there is an argument that rejecting this contract would be more beneficial for his career.

If Frank Lampard wants to involve Broadhead in his Premier League plans next season then you’d understand Broadhead accepting it, but we have no indication of that being the case. Broadhead hasn’t featured at all for the Toffees throughout pre-season and throughout his time at the club, he’s played a measly two Premier League minutes.

If Broadhead is set to be sat on the bench or in the reserves then he needs to ensure a move away is sanctioned this summer. At his age he cannot afford to waste away his potential having limited minutes.

At Sunderland he would have competition, but we often saw the former Welsh international link up with Ross Stewart to form a deadly partnership, so game time would be surely guaranteed.

If Broadhead does put pen to paper on a new deal, Sunderland must turn their attention to a different target who could reinforce their attack before deadline day.