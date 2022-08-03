Details of West Ham’s Cornet proposal revealed as Everton and Newcastle United lie in wait

West Ham are proposing a loan-to-buy deal for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, based on ‘certain player and club performances’, according to Sky Sports.

Cornet now looks to be on the verge of leaving Burnley with reports heavily linking him with a Premier League move.

Yesterday, it seemed to be a two-horse race between Everton and West Ham to sign Cornet, but an emerging report from The Guardian revealed that Newcastle United were now offering competition for the signing.

Now though, Sky Sports have revealed that West Ham ‘remain in discussions with Burnley’ over the potential signing of the 25-year-old Cornet, with the Hammers proposing an ‘initial loan deal’.

Sky Sports‘ report reads:

“The Hammers are proposing an initial loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent that would become an obligation to buy based on certain player and club performances.”

Cornet has a well-documented £17.5million relegation release clause in his Burnley contract. But the Clarets are also said to be keen on accepting an offer of £25million paid in instalments should no team want to pay out his release clause this summer.

Burnley were reported to have paid close to £13million for Cornet last summer, so a fee of £25million would see them almost double their money on the left-sided player.

Cornet saga drawing to an end…

Cornet looks to be close to sealing his Turf Moor exit and, for all involved, it’ll be a positive outcome – Cornet will get his Premier League move and Burnley will make back some money, and see this whole saga come to an end.

But Everton and Newcastle United can’t be ruled out of this transfer race just yet – both teams are keen to bolster this summer to avoid difficulties next season and Cornet is obviously someone on either clubs’ radar.

The Cornet situation doesn’t seem to have affected Vincent Kompany’s preparations meanwhile, after a positive 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town got their Championship season underway last Friday.

Up next for the Clarets is a home game v Luton Town this weekend and we could yet see Cornet seal his exit before then.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.