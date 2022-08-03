Details of Championship club’s permanent swoop for Tottenham Hotspur man emerge

Cardiff City will reportedly part ways with £500,000 to sign young striker Kion Etete from Tottenham Hotspur, with a medical set to take place today.

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Etete spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan in the EFL, spending time with Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town in a bid to pick up senior experience outside of North London.

The towering striker made a decent impression, notching up a total of nine goals and four assists in 35 outings across both stints.

He has been at the centre of some transfer speculation this summer but it emerged this morning from Alex Crook that Etete is poised to undergo a medical with Cardiff City. Now, further details of the deal have been revealed by talkSPORT’s Crook.

Speaking on Twitter, he stated the Bluebirds will pay £500,000 with add-ons for Etete.

However, interestingly, Spurs have managed to include a buy-back clause in the deal, suggesting they still rate him highly despite their willingness to let him leave permanently.

A big step up for Etete…

After time in League One and League Two last season, a move to the Championship will mark a jump up in competition for Etete.

There’s no doubt he’s a promising talent at only 20 years old though. Steve Morison has shown a willingness to work with young players in his time at the Cardiff City Stadium too, offering many chances in the first-team after managing them in the academy.

It will be hoped he can maximise the potential of Etete as he further bolters his attacking ranks.

The Derby-born striker will provide something different to the Bluebirds’ existing options, providing some serious height and physicality to an attack that includes Max Watters, Mark Harris and Isaak Davies.