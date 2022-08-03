Derby County keen on West Ham winger

Derby County are showing interest in West Ham’s young winger Armstrong Oko-Flex, ExWHUemployee has reported on Patreon.

Derby County have wasted no time in their bid to rebuild their squad this summer.

Interim boss Liam Rosenior has made 11 new additions at Pride Park, 10 of which have been on free transfers. The sole loan addition is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts, but it has now been claimed the Rams have their eyes on another temporary signing.

ExWHUemployee has reported on Patreon that West Ham’s Irish winger Oko-Flex is a player drawing interest from Derby County.

The Hammers could look to send some of their young talents out on loan before the window shuts to give them a chance at picking up senior game time away from the London Stadium. Oko-Flex could be one to benefit from this as the Rams eye him up.

Oko-Flex is a 20-year-old winger who mainly operates on the left-hand side. However, he has been deployed on the right and through the middle as a centre-forward before too.

A much-needed addition?

Although Derby County’s starting wingers Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are both great options for League One, both of them are naturally right-sided.

Bringing in Oko-Flex, whose favoured position is on the left, would give Rosenior a specialist left-winger to pick from, rather than playing one of Barkhuizen or Mendez-Laing on the opposite side.

The Dubliner would be a welcome reinforcement in attack and would inject some youthful exuberance into the Rams’ attack force too.

Excluding academy graduate Jack Stretton, all their current options at the top of the pitch are over 30, so Oko-Flex would inject a bit of youth into a Derby County side that has mainly signed experienced heads this summer.