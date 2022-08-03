Cardiff City set to snap up midfielder after departure from Championship rivals

Cardiff City are set to sign Cameron Antwi on a free transfer following a successful trial period, according to Wales Online.

Antwi left Blackpool at the end of his contract at the start of last month and so has spent the summer looking for a new club. He has impressed in his trial period at Cardiff City in recent weeks and is pencilled in for a medical this Thursday ahead of a move to South Wales.

At 20 years old, the midfielder would likely link up with the academy set-up initially, but the report states that he has genuine ambitions of playing in the first-team in the future.#

During his time at Bloomfield Road he made just two appearances, once in the EFL Trophy and once in the Carabao Cup.

He did appear on the bench 10 times during their league campaigns in League One and in the Championship and enjoyed a successful loan spell at AFC Telford in the National League North last season.

A solid addition…

As the report states, he brings a bit more experience than some of the teenagers already occupying spots in Cardiff City’s development squad and so will be a good addition to their ranks.

The Bluebirds have a strong reputation for giving younger players a chance and fast-tracking them into the first-team if they impress in the youth setup. With Antwi having ambitions to do just that, he has joined a club where this could become a real possibility.

Cardiff City started their campaign with a win last weekend and have made strides in the transfer market, signing a total of 13 players. They will want to improve on last season’s disappointing 18th placed finish and transforming both their senior squad and development squads means they are improving both in the short-term and the long-term.