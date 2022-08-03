Cambridge United manager reveals transfer plan for young attacking midfielder

Cambridge United trying to sort out a loan move for youngster Ben Worman, manager Mark Bonner has said to Cambridgeshire Live.

Worman, 20, spent last season featuring inconsistently in Cambridge United’s first-team.

The young attacking midfielder made 13 league appearances, the most in his entire senior career. Worman scored his first league goal against Morecambe in a 2-0 win and he does look as though he could be a regular at The Abbey in the future.

However, Worman didn’t make the matchday squad against MK Dons on Saturday and he only got a 15-minute cameo last night against Millwall.

Manager Bonner has revealed he is seeking a loan move for Worman this summer in an attempt to continue his development, telling Cambridgeshire Live:

“We’re currently trying to sort Ben out a loan.

“He needs to carry on the momentum of last season really for games, so hopefully we’ll get something sorted as soon as possible with that.

“He’s on board with the idea that right now, with the number of games that he had last year, he can’t afford for his momentum to go, and he’s a little bit away from the starting team at the minute. That’ll be something we’ll try and get sorted as soon as possible.”

Whilst Worman has proved he is capable of performing for Cambridge United’s senior squad, at 20 years old, he needs consistent game time and if that won’t come where he is then the best move, for the time being, is definitely a loan exit.

Come back stronger…

There’s currently no indication of where Worman will end up this summer, but a loan move to either League One or League Two makes the most sense.

If the Cambridge-born midfielder can find his feet this season he could return to his parent club raring to go next time round.

Bonner’s side have had the perfect start to the 2022/23 season, beating promotion-hopefuls MK Dons 1-0 on the opening day and dismissing Championship side Millwall 1-0 last night in the Carabao Cup. If the U’s can maintain this form then they could be in for a very exciting season, but unfortunately for Worman, it doesn’t appear he’ll be part of it just yet.

Cambridge United will be hoping to extend their winning form this weekend against Oxford United away from home.