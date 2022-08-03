Bristol City man set to make loan switch in the next 24 hours

Bristol City youngster Will Buse is set to see his Taunton Town loan spell cut short, with a step up to National League side Yeovil Town reportedly awaiting.

Bristol City talent Buse has picked up some experience away from Ashton Gate with Taunton Town, spending time on loan with the Southern League Premier South champions before reuniting with them ahead of the new season.

However, it now seems Buse is set to leave the Peacocks after less than month.

Bristol Live has said that the Robins are poised to trigger the recall clause in the 20-year-old’s deal with the National League South new boys in order to send him to National League side Yeovil Town instead.

Buse is said to have caught the eye for Taunton Town against Yeovil Town in pre-season and Glovers boss Chris Hargreaves is now set to sign the young shot-stopper on a temporary basis.

The report states a move is likely in the next 24 hours, with just paperwork left to complete.

Making a step up…

After impressing in the Southern League Premier South, it seemed a logical step for Buse to make the move up to the National League with Taunton Town.

However, after the opportunity arose for him to jump up another level to the National League with Yeovil Town, it seems the move is beneficial for all apart from Rob Dray’s Peacocks who will now need to find another ‘keeper.

Bristol City will be keen to see their talented goalkeeper impress in the next challenge of his young career. The National League could be a solid proving ground for Buse and may be a good indicator for what the future could hold for him.