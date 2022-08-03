Bradford City looking to swoop in for Crystal Palace prospect

According to The Sun man Alan Nixon, Bradford City are looking to swoop in and land Crystal Palace youngster Scott Banks.

Bradford City are hoping to climb out of League Two and they have big-name manager Mark Hughes at the helm.

They battled to a creditable 0-0 draw on the opening day of their 2022/23 League Two campaign against Doncaster Rovers.

That draw came at the cost of losing Emmanuel Osadebe with a double leg fracture.

However, Nixon has better news for City fans, reporting on his Patreon the Bantams are in the hunt for 20-year-old Scotland U21 international Banks.

Banks started out his football journey with Dundee United and he saw a loan to Clyde before Palace snapped him up in January 2020.

Since being at Selhurst Park, Banks has impressed in the academy but is yet to break into the first-team plans. However, he has had two loan periods away from the London club. Those loans have seen the young winger head back north of the border to feature for Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline.

Whilst not breaking into the first team at Crystal Palace, youngster Banks has shown promise in their U23s set-up.

In 30 games for the U23s, the Linlithgow-born prospect has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists.

Thoughts?

Bradford City have under a month of the summer transfer window remaining to strengthen their squad ahead of the slog towards the end of 2022.

With Osadebe out for the foreseeable future, Bradford City could do with making moves to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Hughes has said to local source the Telegraph and Argus that he would not be looking to replace Osadebe.

However, Nixon’s news adds another dimension to this tale and it is one that Bradford City would be advised to pursue.

The Bantams would benefit from getting their hands on a Premier League-trained youngster. He is also one who knows where the back of the net is.