Blackpool tipped to sign Arsenal prospect on loan

Blackpool are expected to complete the loan signing of Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino on a season-long loan, reports Arsenal Youth.

Patino, 18, was one of a number of youngsters given a chance in the senior team’s cup games last season.

The Watford-born midfielder featured in 15 U23 games and two first-team games, scoring on his debut in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sunderland’s U23 side.

Arsenal Youth are now reporting Patino is set to join the Seasiders in the hope the teenager can gain valuable experience in and around a senior squad.

Patino is regarded as one of Arsenal’s most promising prospects who has already begun his international journey with England’s U19 squad. The youngster signed for Arsenal from Luton Town and since then has progressed through their academy in both the U18 and U23 squads.

He now looks set for a new challenge in the Football League and it’s fair to say it seems like the perfect move for both parties.

Time to shine…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a reputation of utilising youngsters in his system and Patino will hope that one day soon his opportunity comes knocking.

For that to happen the 18-year-old needs consistent game time in and around a first-team and a loan move seems like the best way for this to happen. Michael Appleton’s Seasiders will be in for a tough season this year, but if they manage to add Patino to their ranks their squad will instantly become a lot more dangerous.

It would only be a loan, but nevertheless, Patino is fighting to prove a point to the Arsenal coaching staff meaning he should deliver top-quality performances. From his performances in Arsenal’s first-team already we have seen Patino is more than capable of succeeding on the big stage and if he can transfer that to Bloomfield Road he could set the Championship on fire this year.

Blackpool take on Stoke City this weekend as they hope to make it back-to-back wins to begin the 2022/23 campaign.