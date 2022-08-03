Birmingham City team news ahead of Huddersfield Town clash: Bielik latest, and duo could return to action

Birmingham City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Friday night.

Birmingham City welcome Huddersfield Town in their first home game of the 2022/23 season, and their first home game under John Eustace.

It’ll be a tough opening home fixtures with Huddersfield looking for their first points of the season after an opening day defeat v Burnley, whilst Blues drew away at Luton Town.

Here we look at all the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of Friday.

Blues team news…

Going into the opener v Luton Town, Eustace had a number of injuries to contend with, but the bulk of those worries managed featured in the matchday squad.

Dion Sanderson, Lukas Jutkiewicz and George Friend were all carrying knocks ahead of the game but all were involved at Kenilworth Road.

Gary Gardner and Harlee Dean were both left out of the squad that faced Luton, but Eustace said last week that both were about a week away from a return to action, so we could see both return to the squad for Friday’s game.

Meanwhile, summer signing Krystian Bielik looks as though he’s a while away from featuring for Blues. Eustace said of the Polish international recently:

“We know that he is coming in and is not fully fit at the moment. Hopefully he will be joining the group in a couple of weeks. If we can keep Krystian fit, which I am sure we will, it’s a top, top player who wanted to come to Birmingham City.

“There’s no rush, he has only just started back on the grass. When he is ready, he will be ready.”

Blues then could be bolstered by the returns of Gardner and Dean on Friday, with the likes of Sanderson seemingly doing fine after his minor injury care ahead of the Luton Town game.

Friday’s game at St Andrew’s kicks off at 7:45pm but will not be shown live on Sky Sports, owing to the start of the Premier League season on Friday night.