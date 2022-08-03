‘An interesting match-up’ – Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Birmingham City welcome Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Friday evening.

Birmingham City welcome Huddersfield Town to St Andrew’s on Friday, in their first home game under John Eustace.

Blues got off to a decent start after picking up a point away at Luton Town on Saturday whilst Huddersfield Town lost 1-0 at Burnley last Friday.

The Terriers have endured a tough summer but still boast plenty of quality, and they’ll make for difficult opponents for Birmingham City on Friday.

Here, a couple of The72’s writers make their predictions for Friday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“This is an interesting match-up – Birmingham City look much more solid under Eustace whilst Huddersfield Town look a bit weaker after a summer of departures on the pitch and in the dugout.

“Blues have some decent attacking players in the likes of Scott Hogan and I think they’ll get off the mark in terms of goals this weekend, so the question is whether or not Huddersfield can match them for goals, or keep them out.

“Expect Birmingham City to be right up for this game – their first under Eustace at St Andrew’s – but expect Huddersfield Town to really give it a go after their opening day disappointment.

“I’m thinking goals, but a home win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“The Blues did well to grind out a draw with Luton Town on the opening day, so hopefully that has gone some way to easing nerves at St. Andrew’s.

“Huddersfield Town could present a difficult challenge but they’re a side that has been rocked over the summer too, so it could make for a cagey affair on Friday night. Eustace’s men might be able to edge out a win, but a draw seems most likely.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Huddersfield Town