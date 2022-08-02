Wolves enquire about long-term Leeds United and West Ham target playing in the Championship

Wolves have reportedly made an enquiry to Blackburn Rovers regarding the availability of Ben Brereton Diaz, reports claim.

Brereton Diaz remains a man in-demand after his whirlwind 2021/22 season.

He scored 20 goals for Blackburn Rovers in the first half of the season, becoming a cult figure with the Chilean national side too.

The second half of the campaign saw Brereton Diaz struggle with injury and form, but he remains a man in-demand this summer as he enters the final year of his Ewood Park contract.

The likes of Leeds United and West Ham have retained a long-term interest in the striker but now reports claim that Wolves have made an enquiry about the 23-year-old.

Reports coming out of Chile last month revealed that Leeds had enquired about the Blackburn Rovers man, whilst The Sun recently revealed that West Ham had sent scouts to watch Brereton Diaz in pre-season action.