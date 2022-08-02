West Ham now have offer on table for Burnley man whilst Newcastle United push for deal, says journalist

West Ham have an offer on the table for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, claims journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Cornet, 25, is the target of a number of Premier League clubs right now.

The likes of Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have all been linked this summer, but it’s the latter who have apparently made a bid.

Journalist Fletcher tweeted last night:

🚨 Maxwel Cornet future getting closer. Newcastle pushing for deal with Burnley and West Ham have offer on table now as winger looks set to leave as expected ⚫️⚪️ #NUFC ⚒️#WHUFC pic.twitter.com/hpittRaGHF — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) August 1, 2022

Over the weekend it was reported that Newcastle United had made an enquiry for Cornet, and that Burnley would be happy to accept a fee of around £25million paid in instalments – significantly more than Cornet’s £17.5million relegation release clause.

Cornet scored nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season, following his £12.85million move from Lyon last summer.

And he was absent from Burnley’s opening match of the 2022/23 Championship season on Friday night, further fuelling expectation that he’s on his way out of Turf Moor.