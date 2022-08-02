Watford’s highest-rated players in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United

Watford began the 2022/23 season with a win, beating Sheffield United 1-0 in the Championship last night.

The Hornets’ return to the Championship has started with three points.

The Blades were unable to find their feet at Vicarage Road and unfortunately fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The score was level heading into half-time, but the game’s momentum did seem to edge towards the hosts.

The consistent pressure finally paid off when Watford countered from a corner, overloading the visitors before an inch perfect ball was tucked home by Joao Pedro.

It’s the perfect start to life in the Championship for Rob Edwards and Watford and here we look at their top three performers according to WhoScored.

Christian Kabasele – WhoScored rating 7.44

The experienced defender oozed confidence last night. The 31-year-old was dominant winning four aerials and from 56 touches including 36 passes he successfully completed 61.1% (as per WhoScored). Sheffield United’s front men struggled for any freedom and were highly limited in their time and space with the ball throughout this game.

Kabasele has registered his first clean sheet of the campaign and if both he and his defensive teammates can maintain that level of performance, everyone will struggle to break them down.

Joao Pedro – WhoScored rating 7.61

The goal scorer was an integral part of Watford’s front-line. His goal came from one of two shots on target before he was subbed off in the dying embers of the game.

A pass accuracy of 85% was impressive from a total of 40 passes and the Brazilian completed three additional crosses and one key pass. The youngster looks like an exciting Championship asset who could fire the Hornets back towards the top flight of English football.

Emmanuel Dennis – WhoScored rating 7.95

The Nigerian striker was immense last night. No one was really sure of his position after speculation emerged talking of a move away, but this hasn’t affected Dennis’ performances.

He was heavily involved whilst leading the line. He had three shots (one on target), 59 touches and a pass accuracy of 78.3%. Dennis may have impressed those interested in him, but also he has certainly got fellow second-tier teams afraid of what he’s capable of should he remain at the club this season.