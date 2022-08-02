Update emerges in Middlesbrough’s striker pursuit after previous reports of seven-figure bid

Middlesbrough had reportedly entered into advanced talks to sign the United States international, with Tom Bogert also stating they had submitted a bid of just over around $3m plus add-ons.

However, the recent update states that an offer has not yet been accepted and Boro are now ‘concerned’ someone else might be able to beat them to a deal.

Hoppe has been left out of Real Mallorca’s last two pre-season friendlies against Napoli and Sporting Gijon, yet the switch to the Championship does not seem close to completion at this stage.

Manager Chris Wilder has four forwards at his disposal, yet they are claimed to be prepared to listen to offers for three of those.

Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom are said to be surplus to requirements if two strikers arrive, whilst Josh Coburn could be allowed to leave on loan.

Not a huge blow for Boro just yet…

Given their recent player sales Middlesbrough do have money to spend this summer. Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier’s exits have generated some solid funds for Boro, so if they do want Hoppe, they have the facilities to increase their offer.

They have already signed Marcus Forss from Brentford this summer, but they will need more additions if they want to achieve their goal of breaking into the top six come the end of the season.

Boro saw three of last season’s strikers return to their parent clubs this summer after their loan deals came to an end. However, the trio failed to impress and so Middlesbrough will need to be vigilant with their targets as they attempt to sign a striker capable of firing them to the Premier League. Whether Hoppe is that player remains to be seen.