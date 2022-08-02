Stoke City’s 2020 signing to undergo medical with new club

Stoke City midfielder Ibrahima Sy is set to undergo a medical with an unnamed Belgian Pro League club tomorrow ahead of his proposed exit.

Stoke City added Sy to their youth ranks in the summer of 2020, snapping him up on a free transfer from Stade Reims’ academy.

Since then, the 19-year-old midfielder has found his game time in the Potters’ academy setup, mainly featuring for the U23s. He played 29 times for the side, also notching up 14 appearances for the U18s.

However, now, it seems Sy is set for pastures new.

Reporter Jacque Talbot has said on Twitter that the Senegalese talent is set to leave the club to head for the Belgian Pro League, the country’s top tier. He will join an unnamed side, with a medical set to take place tomorrow (Wednesday).

Exc: Ibrahima Sy of Stoke City will leave the club to a Belgian Pro League side, with a medical tomorrow. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) August 2, 2022

It remains to be seen just who the club is, but it seems the midfielder’s two-year stay in Staffordshire is coming to an end.

The right time to move on?

Sy has plenty of experience at youth level now, so it seems the right time for him to start challenging for senior football.

He is yet to appear in a senior matchday squad for Stoke City, let alone make his debut, so it seems he doesn’t figure in Michael O’Neill’s plans at this stage. Taking that into consideration, it could be best to make an exit in search of a new start elsewhere.

The former Stade Reims youngster is in the final year of his Potters contract too, so a move now could see the club still land a fee for him rather than lose him for nothing next summer.