Steven Schumacher reveals Plymouth Argyle’s transfer position after latest addition

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said he isn’t looking to make any more signings as it stands after making Nigel Lonwijk their sixth addition last week.

Plymouth Argyle have utilised the market well this summer, with four players coming in on loan and two arriving on free transfers.

Wolves defender Lonwijk became the fourth temporary addition and the sixth signing of the summer last week. He comes in to bolster Schumacher’s options at the back, leaving the Pilgrims with a pretty well-stocked squad looking ahead to the rest of the season.

It seems Schumacher is happy with his options at the moment too, telling Plymouth Live he doesn’t plan on making any more additions for now.

He told the local publication that he is satisfied with the competition in defence, midfield, and attack. However, there is a ‘tiny bit left in the budget’, so there could be room for another if the opportunity arises.

“I think we are okay,” the Plymouth Argyle boss said.

“We have brought Nigel in last week, which gives us cover at the back. We have got good competition for places in midfield. We have got four strikers in the building.

“I have got a tiny bit left in the budget in case something did pop up at the end of the window, or we have an emergency in the first month. We will just stay calm for a few weeks I think.”

Ready for another play-off push?

Plymouth Argyle have made some clever additions this summer. The temporary additions of both Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz – who combined for the Pilgrims’ winning goal on Saturday – look strong, while Matt Butcher and Mickel Miller are shrewd free transfer signings.

Competition at the top of the table will be rife this season, so Schumacher and co will have to be at the top of their game if they want to mount another push for the play-offs.

However, the opening day win over Barnsley is a reason to be encouraged and with the squad seemingly in place with a month of the window left, the Pilgrims look to be standing in good stead ahead of the rest of the season.