Sky Sports man reveals potential front-runner in race to sign Cornet as Everton and West Ham hold talks

West Ham and Everton have both held talks with Burnley over a deal for Maxwel Cornet, but the Hammers would prefer a loan deal says Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

Cornet continues to be linked with a move away from Turf Moor as the Championship season gets underway.

The Premier League campaign starts this weekend and it looks like that’s where Cornet’s heading, with a number of top flight sides having been linked with the Ivorian.

But it seems like West Ham and Everton are the two most keen sides and now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has provided an update on proceedings.

He says that West Ham have ‘held initial talk’ with Burnley about a deal for Cornet and that Everton have also been in talks. But Sheth says that the Hammers would prefer a loan deal for Cornet.

West Ham United have held initial talks with Burnley over the signing of Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet. West Ham thought to favour a loan. Everton have been in talks about signing him. It is understood Cornet has a £17.5m release clause. #MaxwelCornet #WHUFC #BurnleyFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 2, 2022

Last month, Everton saw a loan-to-buy offer for Cornet knocked back by Burnley, suggesting that the Clarets would prefer a permanent sale this summer.

And despite Cornet having a £17.5million release clause, it’s said elsewhere that Burnley would be happy for a transfer fee to be paid over a certain period of time, as long as the value reaches closer to £25million.

A saga unfolding…

If talks of Cornet’s potential Burnley departure drag on for much longer then it will become something of a saga, and that’s not what Burnley boss Vincent Kompany needs in his first season in charge.

Cornet was left out of the side that beat Huddersfield Town on Friday night and so it seems like Burnley are ready to let him leave – it’s now down to finances.

Everton look to be the new favourites to sign Cornet with West Ham favouring a loan move, but Burnley favouring a permanent exit.

It’d be a really keen signing for the Toffees who brought in Dwight McNeil from Burnley last week, but it’s down to Frank Lampard’s side to now put some money on the table.