‘Simple as that’ – Liam Rosenior addresses long-term Derby County future amid calls for permanent appointment

Derby County’s interim boss Liam Rosenior is refusing to look too far into the future amid growing calls for him to be named as permanent manager of the Rams.

Derby County named Rosenior as interim boss upon the surprise departure of Wayne Rooney.

The 38-year-old was linked with a departure of his own earlier this summer, with Blackpool said to have been keen on bringing him in as their new boss before Michael Appleton returned to Bloomfield Road for a second stint.

Since then, Rosenior has led the rebuild at Pride Park, overseeing the summer revamp of the Rams’ squad and their opening day win over Oxford United.

He was a popular figure among fans beforehand but his ongoing work has only led to more admiration from the Pride Park faithful. Many are keen to see him named permanent boss of the club and now, Rosenior has addressed his long-term future.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rosenior insisted he isn’t being drawn into looking too far into the future, making clear his confidence in his ability as a manager. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m not looking too far ahead, you focus on now and all I can do is focus on what I can affect.

“I have seen at this club through so many difficult times, I can’t take my eye off the ball and start thinking about myself. I am confident I will be a successful manager, it’s as simple as that. All I can do is be confident in my work and keep working as hard as I can every single day.

“I’m confident in my ability, and if you are confident in your ability, you get rewarded. If you play well you get rewarded, and if you manage well, you get rewarded.

“I am not going to put any pressure on anyone, because that isn’t what I am about.”

The man to lead Derby County’s comeback?

Rosenior is highly thought of as a promising young coach and given his popularity and the role he has played in Derby County’s rebuild, it seems only right that he’s the man to take the reigns at Pride Park.

He has led the recruitment this summer and he certainly has the fans’ backing as well, so it makes sense that he leads them on a long-term basis. However, it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out.

Rosenior certainly isn’t being drawn on his future, insisting his full focus is on doing his job right.

That should stand the Rams in good stead in their bid to return to the Championship after last season’s relegation.