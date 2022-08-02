Sheffield United dealt hammer blow with defender facing lengthy spell out

Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson is reportedly facing as much as three months on the sidelines after he underwent scans on a knee injury.

Sheffield United were without Robinson for their trip to Vicarage Road on the opening day.

The Blades started with a back three off John Egan, Ciaran Clark and Rhys Norrington-Davies, with Kyron Gordon and Max Lowe the defensive options on the bench.

Now, it has been claimed that absent defender Robinson is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a scan.

Football Insider has said that the versatile 28-year-old could be out for as much as three months after a knee injury picked up in training. He is said to have suffered the blow after colliding with Sander Berge, ultimately dealing the Blades a hefty blow right at the start of the new campaign.

It remains to be seen if the reports are confirmed by the club but it would certainly be an unwelcome blow for Heckingbottom and co.

Already contending with injuries…

Heckingbottom is already having to deal with defensive injuries this season, hence the limited options at centre-back against Watford.

Chris Basham has had a hamstring injury while Anel Ahmedhodzic was suspended. Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee too, so it will be hoped that the Blades’ issues can clear up sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see if the Robinson injury forces Sheffield United’s hand in the transfer market.

Enda Stevens can fill in at the back while youngster Gordon has impressed in his breakthrough. However, if Robinson is set for a long-term absence, it could be worth adding another option to ensure they aren’t short heading into the rest of the campaign once the window closes.