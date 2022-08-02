Sheffield United ahead of Leeds United and more in race to sign Manchester City talent

Sheffield United are the front-runners in the race to sign Manchester City youngster James McAtee, as per Daily Mail.

McAtee, 19, spent last season in and around City’s academy.

The versatile midfielder was first involved with City’s U18 squad back in 2018 and since then he has progressed up to the Premier League 2 for the U23.

Last season McAtee made 23 Premier League 2 appearances, scoring 18 and assisting a further seven. These numbers earned him his Premier League and Champions League debuts.

It looks as if City want a new challenge for McAtee to try and prepare him for life in a senior squad. According to Daily Mail, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing McAtee this summer, but it’s the Championship side leading the way.

The report goes onto say Sheffield United made an offer yesterday and a loan move would be seen as the best move for the attacking midfielder.

It was thought McAtee would remain as part of the Citizens, but now that’s changed the youngster certainly isn’t short of interest.

A positive development…

The Blades can take a lot of confidence if they manage to beat several top-flight teams to McAtee’s signature, but the deal is far from complete.

Last night Sheffield United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Watford in a game where it appeared the Blades didn’t have enough attacking output from midfield. This could mean McAtee is the perfect fit for Paul Heckingbottom and the 19-year-old would be guaranteed game time which will only progress his development.

Pep Guardiola is a big fan of McAtee and the youngster could have a huge future on the blue side of Manchester, but it looks like his club would like him to become more used to senior football before he dives into the deep end.

McAtee could be seen as the ideal Morgan Gibbs-White replacement for Sheffield United and if McAtee manages to have the same impact as Gibbs-White then the Blades will be in for an exciting season.