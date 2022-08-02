Rodrigo Muniz latest: Middlesbrough’s striker search rumbles on but links to Fulham man take a backseat

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has been heavily linked with a move to Middlesbrough in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough went into this summer in desperate need of a goal-scorer.

Chris Wilder’s side narrowly missed out on a spot in the top-six last season but seem determined to not let that happen again, after an impressive summer in the transfer market so far.

Muniz has been linked with a move to the Riverside after Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League, but what’s the latest on his situation?

The latest…

Over a week ago now, The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson wrote:

“Middlesbrough are hoping to get the green light to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham this week, although Cottagers boss Marco Silva will only allow the striker to leave once he has secured an attacking signing of his own.”

And since then, Fulham have brought in attacker Manor Solomon. But Middlesbrough have seemingly moved on to other targets, with Marcus Forss having joined on a permanent deal from Brentford.

Boro have also been closely linked with USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe, who was said to be in advanced talks to join Middlesbrough last week, but is now being linked with a move to Sunderland.

Last Friday though, reports (via London World) revealed that Middlesbrough have made an official move to bring in Muniz.

So it seems like Middlesbrough are certainly eyeing another striker signing this summer, but they’re keeping their options open.

Muniz and Hoppe look to be on the two main names on their radar but Boro have been linked with a number of strikers this summer, and so new names could yet emerge on their radar this month.

For now though, Muniz is a Fulham player, and the Londoners’ focus will be on the opening round of Premier League fixtures this weekend.