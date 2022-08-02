Reading boss Paul Ince reveals the three positions he still wants to bolster this summer

Reading manager Paul Ince has revealed his side are looking to bring in a left-back, midfielder and a striker before the deadline on September 1st.

Ince will be hoping to solidify Reading’s position as a Championship team this season despite the odds being stacked against them.

Reading narrowly survived relegation last season and off-field issues have carried on throughout the summer leaving Ince’s side under a transfer embargo. The Royals have had a fairly decent window considering the circumstances, but their squad still lacks depth and quality in some areas which Ince is hoping to address before the nearing deadline.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Ince has revealed he is chasing a left-back, midfielder and striker in the final month of the summer transfer window, he said:

“The problem is, the left-backs we are looking at, they’re either loans or have got contracts.

“We don’t want to end up with ten loans because you need that spirit at the core like we showed at Blackpool. And financially, we can’t do a lot about it. With a lot of the players, we can say we like him but we have to pay a certain amount of money and we can’t do that because we have an embargo, so we have to look elsewhere.

“This is where we are. No disrespect to anyone, but we are fishing from the bottom of the pond.

“Fortunately, we have got a left-back in – Guinness-Walker is still young and is still learning so he will grow as the season goes on, but we are looking to get another left-back in, as well as maybe another striker and midfielder.”

Ince is under no illusions that his squad are behind the curve that many other teams are on in the Championship, but it appears the 54-year-old manager is determined to succeed despite this.

The task ahead…

Reading aren’t the only side struggling in a similar area this summer. But, the Royals will have to rely on excellent coaching and the downfall of other teams should they want to survive this year.

Their recruitment team have to be incredibly particular over who they scout and like Ince said, maintaining the spirit of the team is crucial and something that may be lost if they recruit too many loanees.

If Reading can successfully reinforce the three areas mentioned by Ince then they will have every chance of defying the odds, but it won’t be easy and it’ll be a battle that likely extends throughout the full season.

Reading will look to get their first win of the season this weekend against Cardiff City in front of their home support.