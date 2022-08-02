Peterborough United’s transfer stance revealed after losing key man to Blackburn Rovers

Peterborough United will be looking to sign a replacement for Sammie Szmodics after the attacking midfielder returned to the Championship with John Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers.

Peterborough United’s struggles were well-documented last season, but Szmodics was among those to impress in the Championship despite their relegation.

The 26-year-old managed seven goals and two assists in 39 games last season, taking him to 27 goals and 14 assists in a Posh shirt.

His form has ultimately earned him a move back to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers. It has led to questions from Posh fans who want to know whether or not a replacement for Szmodics will be brought in or if one of their existing options will assume his role.

Now, manager Grant McCann has moved to answer those questions.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh boss confirmed that while there are options currently on board, they will be looking to sign someone else, though that is unlikely to happen before this weekend’s game against Morecambe.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We have players who can play in Sammie’s position

“Ben Thompson and Kwame Poku for a start, but we will be trying to bring a player in.”

McCann also moved to shed some light on the saga as a whole, revealing he was first made aware of Blackburn Rovers’ interest during their pre-season camp in Portugal back in July. That was when Szmodics stated his desire to make the move too.

However, the Northern Irish manager was full of praise for Szmodics’ attitude. He highlighted his professionalism and willingness to give everything, all the way through to his final appearance against Cheltenham Town at the weekend.

A fond farewell…

Losing Szmodics is certainly a blow for Posh. He starred in their promotion-winning campaign in League One last time out and he’s a popular figure among the squad and supporters thanks to his efforts on the pitch and exploits off it.

That’s largely why he’s been sent to Blackburn Rovers with the best wishes of all at London Road, returning to a level McCann insists he deserves to be at.

Attention will now turn to recruiting a new attacking midfielder though. Szmodics won’t be an easy player to replace, but Posh’s transfer business over the years should have supporters confident that the new player will be up to scratch.