New Middlesbrough arrival picks out the key factor in transfer decision

Middlesbrough’s new signing Marcus Forss has told BBC Radio Tees Sport that it took him ‘one minute to realise’ that he wanted to sign once he spoke to manager Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough opened their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday, with four new signings making their debuts at the Riverside.

Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen all impressed from the off, with Forss coming on as a second-half sub.

Centre-forward is a problem position for Boro at the moment and so Forss’ addition is a welcome one. He didn’t play a minute of pre-season at his former club Brentford over the summer however, and so will need time to regain his fitness.

Now though, speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport after Boro’s draw on the opening day, the 23-year-old said it didn’t take long for him to make the decision to move to the Riverside.

“I knew the links and as soon as I spoke to him [Wilder] it took me one minute to realise this is where I want to be and I’ll improve as a player,” he said.

“I’ve been checking out the team for a long time and I said I want to come and make an impact. I was trying to wait for everything to get sorted. I was buzzing to get it done and got straight here so I could get involved with the team.”

A positive outlook from Forss…

Middlesbrough supporters will likely feel more of a connection to their new centre-forward given his comments, standing him in good stead for the upcoming campaign.

Wilder’s knowledge and reputation in football are obviously a big draw for players, as proven by Forss’ meeting with the Boro boss. With more additions needed before the transfer window closes next month, this bodes well for the club’s chances of getting more players through the door.

The Finland international will need to continue working on his fitness given lack of playing time and recent injuries of late, but he seems determined to make an impression and so is going to be one to watch this current season.