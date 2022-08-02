Nathan Jones delivers verdict on ‘wonderful’ Luton Town signing

Nathan Jones has issued his verdict on Luton Town’s most recent signing, Aribim Pepple.

Pepple, 19, has finally completed his move to the Hatters.

The teenage striker has made his name playing in Canada. In the Canadian Premier League in 2022, Pepple has scored six in seven and caught the interest of teams from his home country.

Luton Town have been linked with a move for Pepple for some time now and it’s a relief they’ve finally got this deal over the line before someone else hijacked it at the last second.

The 19-year-old is a prospect for the future and whilst he may not make an immediate impact in the Championship, the potential is definitely there and once he settles into the squad, he could prove to be a huge force for the Hatters.

Speaking on the signing of Pepple, Jones has admitted this is one for the future but he is excited to have Pepple on board, he told Luton Today:

“We know that the way we develop players, we are susceptible to losing them and we always want to have a bit of a conveyor belt of players coming through.

“That’s what this is. It’s a great opportunity for Bim, but he’s also a real good blank canvas to develop into our next Elijah, our next Cameron Jerome, our next Carlton Morris.