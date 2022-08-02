Nathan Jones delivers verdict on ‘wonderful’ Luton Town signing

Nathan Jones has issued his verdict on Luton Town’s most recent signing, Aribim Pepple.
Pepple, 19, has finally completed his move to the Hatters.
The teenage striker has made his name playing in Canada. In the Canadian Premier League in 2022, Pepple has scored six in seven and caught the interest of teams from his home country.
Luton Town have been linked with a move for Pepple for some time now and it’s a relief they’ve finally got this deal over the line before someone else hijacked it at the last second.
Luton Town new boy reveals Nathan Jones’ role in summer switch
The 19-year-old is a prospect for the future and whilst he may not make an immediate impact in the Championship, the potential is definitely there and once he settles into the squad, he could prove to be a huge force for the Hatters.
Speaking on the signing of Pepple, Jones has admitted this is one for the future but he is excited to have Pepple on board, he told Luton Today:
“We know that the way we develop players, we are susceptible to losing them and we always want to have a bit of a conveyor belt of players coming through.
“That’s what this is. It’s a great opportunity for Bim, but he’s also a real good blank canvas to develop into our next Elijah, our next Cameron Jerome, our next Carlton Morris.
“He was born over here, but has gone to Canada and had a wonderful way of life over there. He’s a wonderful kid and we are really looking forward to working with him.”
An unknown talent…
Pepple isn’t too well known in England and whilst his stats across the Atlantic speak for themselves, fans may be slightly unsure of what to expect from Pepple.
The 19-year-old is a prolific goalscorer who is comfortable running in behind and causing havoc to opposition defences. Under Jones’ guidance, he could prove to be an incredible addition in the future.
The Hatters have a history of bringing youngsters through and Pepple may end up being one of those. It’ll be interesting to see whether Jones keeps Pepple around the club, or opts for a loan move to develop his senior experience in England.
Luton Town finished inside the play-offs last season and they’ll be hoping to maintain that sort of form this season.
Their campaign got underway last weekend with a stalemate draw against Birmingham City and Luton Town face a tough test this weekend against Burnley at Turf Moor.