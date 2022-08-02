Nathan Broadhead latest: Sunderland seemingly cool interest after securing alternate Everton deal

Everton’s Nathan Broadhead has been linked with a return to Sunderland this summer, after impressing on loan with the Wearside outfit last season.

Broadhead, 24, spent last season on loan with Sunderland. He left as a fan favourite, scoring 10 times in 22 League One outings despite struggling with injury.

Since, he’s returned to parent club Everton, but the Black Cats have been tipped to return for Broadhead.

So what’s the latest on that front?

The latest…

Darren Witcoop initially revealed that Sunderland were set to hold talks with Everton over the availability of Broadhead.

That was over a week ago now, and the only relevant report to have emerged since was from The Northern Echo.

Their report revealed that talks between Sunderland and Everton had reached ‘something of an impasse’, but didn’t give a reason for the stall.

Since then, Sunderland have brought in Broadhead’s Everton teammate Ellis Simms on loan – that could yet signal the end of Alex Neil’s striker search – for the time being at least – and it could also change Everton’s stance on Broadhead.

Frank Lampard might yet want to use Broadhead sparingly in the first-team now that Simms has gone. He might still want to loan him out or he might want only a permanent sale – it’s not known at this time.

For now though, Sunderland’s pursuit of Broadhead looks to have taken a backseat and for the Welshman, it’s a disappointing outcome as he’ll surely play more regular football if he were to be sent out on loan or sold.

Sunderland are next in action against Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.