Middlesbrough’s position in chase for Hull City starlet revealed after seeing £5m bid rejected

Middlesbrough have had a bid rejected for Hull City defender Jacob Greaves and will now turn their attention elsewhere, according to Hull Live.

Middlesbrough are in the market for a left-footed centre-back and had identified Greaves as a potential transfer target.

His current deal is set to come to an end next summer and Hull City are looking to tie Greaves down to a new long-term contract, but with talks up in the air as things stand Middlesbrough saw this as an opportunity to come in with an offer.

The bid is believed to be in the region of £5m according to Hull Live, yet this has been rejected by the Tigers and now Boro will turn their attention to other targets.

Chris Wilder’s side have already brought in three defenders this summer, signing Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith on free transfers, whilst Ryan Giles has arrived on a season-long loan. But the Teessiders aren’t done there and want to bolster their defensive line further before the window shuts next month.

A blow for Boro but a boost for Hull City…

Shota Arveladze and the Hull City hierarchy are doing everything they can to keep Greaves at the club beyond this summer, and rejecting a bid of around £5m is a statement of intent from the Tigers.

But this is a blow for Middlesbrough who must now look elsewhere for a left-sided centre-back. At the weekend, left-back Marc Bola filled in in that position after Dael Fry wasn’t deemed 100% fit, but Greaves would have been the perfect fit for the North-East club.

Following the big money sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, Boro have a significant transfer kitty this summer, so there could be more bids cropping up for targets over the coming weeks as they look to address problem positions at centre-back, in midfield and up front.