Michael O’Neill heaps praise on Stoke City talent after Millwall outing

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has said young defender Connor Taylor is fully deserving of his place in the first-team following his promising display against Millwall.

Taylor, 20, spent last season on loan in League Two with Bristol Rovers.

The young central defender played in 42 league games, scoring three goals from the back for the Gas.

Taylor is a boyhood Potters fan and he has climbed the ranks of Stoke City’s academy before getting the recognition he deserves in pre-season earlier this summer. The youngster earned himself a start on the opening day of the Championship against Millwall and he was a shining light in their defeat.

Now, speaking to Stoke Sentinel about Taylor, O’Neill has revealed how impressed he is with the 20-year-old, he said:

“I thought he did well. He’s a young player, had his first loan last season in League Two. To play a lot of games and then step up is testament to him.

“He’s had a really good pre-season and he’s deserved his place in the starting XI.

“I thought of the centre-backs, he was probably the best of the three at Millwall.”

This is a huge statement for the Stoke City boss to make and it should give Taylor all the confidence in the world to now kick on and make that starting XI spot his own.

The future is bright…

The Potters have lingered in the second tier longer than they’d have hoped, but it will be promising for supporters that their side are still producing these exciting talents.

Taylor is still in the early stages of his footballing journey and if Stoke City can provide him the platform to develop and progress then he could become the latest Stoke City youngster to become an influential first-team player.

The young prospect will still need to be closely managed, but if performances like the one against Millwall are a sign of things to come then his future certainly looks bright and destined to reach the very top.

Stoke City will be hoping to register their first points of the season this weekend against Blackpool and going off O’Neill’s comments, it seems as though Taylor could be in for another start against the Tangerines.