Manchester United approach Championship club over possible deal for emerging star

Manchester United have made an enquiry regarding Bristol City star Alex Scott, a report from The United Stand has said.

Bristol City starlet Scott made his breakthrough into the senior side at Ashton Gate last season.

The 18-year-old looks to be the standout of the promising talents currently on the books with the Robins. He made a starting spot his own last season, operating either out on the right-hand side or through the middle as a central or attacking midfielder.

The Guernsey-born talent has drawn interest from elsewhere before but now, it is claimed Manchester United are keen.

A report from The United Stand has claimed that the Red Devils have lodged an enquiry with Bristol City over a possible move for Scott.

While it seems an official offer is yet to be made, it is said that Manchester United would be willing to send the promising midfielder back to Ashton Gate on loan for the season to give him more first-team action.

A bright future ahead…

After announcing himself as a first-team player last season, it will be hoped that the 2022/23 campaign can really see Scott kick on.

He started centrally in the opening day defeat to Hull City rather than out on the right and it will be hoped that he can play a more influential role moving forward. He’s certainly one to watch and has the potential to go on and play at the top, but with only one season of senior football under his belt, another campaign in the Championship could be beneficial.

The Robins aren’t necessarily under any pressure to cash in given that Scott’s current deal runs until 2025.

However, if Manchester United’s reported interest is firmed up, a deal could prove too good to turn down.