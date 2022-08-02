Luton Town new boy reveals Nathan Jones’ role in summer switch

Luton Town’s new signing John McAtee has revealed Nathan Jones’ plan for him and the direction the club is heading in helped persuade him to join from Grimsby Town.

Luton Town confirmed the signing of exciting attacker McAtee on their official website on Tuesday morning.

He arrives for an undisclosed fee and returns to Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season. The length of the 23-year-old’s deal at Kenilworth Road remains unknown, but he looks to be a player for the long-term after making the jump up from League Two.

Now, McAtee has spoken with the Hatters’ media team to shed light on his move.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Manchester-born forward discussed the role manager Jones played in his move. He highlighted that the boss’ plan for him and the club’s trajectory were influential in his decision, stating:

“He just explained to me the values of the club and it’s clear to see anyway, that the club is going in the right direction, so he just reiterated that.

“We spoke briefly about a plan for me which sounded good.”

A wise deal?

McAtee flourished in the National League last season after making the bold step down to link up with the Mariners.

He looks as though he could be a gem for the future if given the right coaching and management, and a temporary return to Blundell Park for this season could be the perfect step. It allows him to pick up more senior experience at a solid level before returning to Kenilworth Road next year, when he will be hoping to push for a senior role.

It marks another smart bit of business for Luton Town even if he isn’t going to make an immediate impact.

McAtee will now been keen to impress in the fourth tier with Paul Hurst before bidding the Mariners farewell for good next summer.