Latest Derby County news: Rams close to signing Everton man, key player wanted by Championship club + more

Derby County enjoyed a winning start to their 2022/23 League One campaign on Saturday, beating Oxford United 1-0.

Summer signing Conor Hourihane scored late on to hand Derby County a win on their opening day of the new season.

It’s the perfect start for interim boss Liam Rosenior, who recently spoke out on his Pride Park future.

He’s quoted by DerbyshireLive as saying on his future:

“I’m not looking too far ahead, you focus on now and all I can do is focus on what I can affect… I am confident I will be a successful manager, it’s as simple as that. All I can do is be confident in my work and keep working as hard as I can every single day.”

Meanwhile, The Athletic revealed yesterday that Derby County are the favourites to sign Everton forward Lewis Dobbin on loan this summer.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Toffees last season, featuring thee times in the top flight. Now though, he looks set for a League One loan move with Derby County.

Lastly, it’s being said that the Rams are ‘facing a battle’ to keep hold of Jason Knight this summer.

Burnley have already been linked with the Irishman but Football Insider are now saying that Birmingham City are keen, after securing the loan signing of Krystian Bielik last week.

Football insider say that Blues boss John Eustace is a fan of Knight’s and is keen to bring him in before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.

Derby County then, despite having a busy summer already, look to be keen on signing some more new names for their League One campaign which takes them to Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.